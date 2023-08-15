CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday hiring Jason Mitchell as an engineering technician for the Cass County Secondary Roads department.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said Mitchell has been doing the same job in Mills County, but lives in Atlantic. Wolken said Mitchell taking the job would mean he wouldn’t have an hour and 20 minute commute to and from work each day, and he would fit well within the department.
“He seems like a good fit,” Wolken said.
Wolken also said he was also going to start advertising for a maintenance position for secondary roads to work in the Griswold shed area.