CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday hiring Jason Mitchell as an engineering technician for the Cass County Secondary Roads department.

Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said Mitchell has been doing the same job in Mills County, but lives in Atlantic. Wolken said Mitchell taking the job would mean he wouldn’t have an hour and 20 minute commute to and from work each day, and he would fit well within the department.

“He seems like a good fit,” Wolken said.

Wolken also said he was also going to start advertising for a maintenance position for secondary roads to work in the Griswold shed area.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags