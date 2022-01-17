ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber expects the Atlantic Middle School to be opened and ready to use by August.
“We’re still looking for us to get in there in August,” Barber told the Atlantic School Board on Wednesday.
He said progress was being made on clean up and renovation on the school following a roof fire last July. While the fire damage was mostly contained to the roof, the building had extensive water damage. He said drywall was starting to be installed on Wednesday on the bottom floor of the building, and when that was finished duct work could start. Electrical work for the bottom floor had passed inspection, so electrical work was expected to start on the next upper level soon.
Barber said a committee was discussing color samples for paint on walls with staff from Interior Touch, and they would also be talking to representatives from a couple of furniture companies for any furniture that may be needed.
Last year, Barber said the cost of the clean up and renovation would be between $5.5 and $6 million.
At the beginning of the month, Special Agent Wayne Brosam from the State Fire Marshal Division said a full report on the cause of the fire was expected in the coming weeks.
“In the next coming weeks, a full report will be released as to the cause or determination of this fire event,” Brosam said in a statement. “Two possible accidental causes are being investigated at this time.”
Brosam said officials are still waiting on lab results of items collected at the fire, which were sent to an out of state lab, to help determine the cause of the fire.