Children at Produce in the Park enjoy games with Atlantic Parks and Recreation

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is celebrating National Farmers Market Week Thursday, August 11, with one-dollar coupons for all kids age 12 and under who complete a farmers market scavenger hunt.

Produce in the Park August 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.

