Paullin: supporting local causes

ATLANTIC – Ray Paullin is a proponent for supporting local causes, and his latest project is to run as a Scrooge candidate.
The contest is held as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Food Pantry. Scrooge candidates, including Paullin, who works at Atlantic Bottling, Tom Cappel, who works at Deter Motor Company and is the Atlantic Fire Chief, and Kelli Anstey, from the Atlantic Fareway, collect monetary and food donations during November. Points are given for each donation, and the person with the most points is named “Scrooge.” The title comes from a character in the story “A Christmas Carol,” who in the end discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
Paullin said co-workers tried to nominate him as a candidate last year, but candidates had already been chosen.
“Some of the office ladies tried to sneak my name in last year, but it was too late,” he said.
But they didn’t give up, and were able to get him in as a candidate this year.
Paullin has several drop boxes for donations at Hy-Vee, Olsens BP, the Downtowner, Brown Shoe Fit and First Whitney Bank. People can also call Atlantic Bottling at 243-1440 and talk to Laura about making a donation, or mail a check to Atlantic Bottling at P.O. Box 110, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Checks should be made out to the Atlantic Food Pantry, and need to be received by Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Paullin also set up a gofundme page for donations, and he said just go online to the site, and search for “Scrooge” to find it.
Paullin said he and Atlantic Bottling have always been supportive of local causes, and that’s the reason he hopes to get the title.
“We’re extremely involved in supporting almost anything local you can think of- from schools to tournaments to I can’t even begin to rattle off all the things (we) donate to each year,” he said. “Both myself and as a company, we are extremely willing to participate in a plethora of things (that helps local causes).”