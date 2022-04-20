CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to approve the hiring of a new employee in the Treasurer’s office, but at a reduced pay rate and expressed frustration over the hiring process.
“This is something I thought we had an understanding on,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said Tuesday. “And this came through and I’ve got to be honest with you. I’m inclined not to approve this.”
The problem, board members said, was that the position was not advertised properly and the position was filled before being approved by the board. In addition board members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary.
Baier said he reached out to the Treasurer to discuss the issue, but had been unable to contact her.
“This is just out of control,” Board member John Hartkopf added.
To complicate matters, the individual has been working since April 12 with a salary of just over $22 an hour. Earlier in the meeting, the board approved the hiring of an individual in the Engineers department at a rate of $18 an hour.
Ultimately, the board agreed to hire the person, but with a salary of $18 an hour that will be reviewed at the end of the fiscal year.
“Maybe by then the department head will have a discussion with us,” Board member Steve Green said. “I think we need to pay attention to what we pay all of our employees and what it takes to fill those jobs and try to be fair with them”