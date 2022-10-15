Inspired by her love of animals and a book about a lemonade stand, Delanie Dennis, who lives in Florida, but has relatives in Atlantic, created her own lemonade stand and raised over $50,000 for local animal rescues — and it earned her a national award to boot.

