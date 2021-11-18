ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council approved the sale of property on Birch Street Wednesday that will be remodeled and eventually put on the market.
The Council agreed to sell the property to Charles Adams for $5,350 with the stipulation that the numerous issues with the property are addresses.
Last month City Code Enforcement Officer Kris Erickson told the Personnel and Finance Committee that, in the right hands, the house could be repaired.
“I find this property to be repairable for anyone willing to put in the work and expense to
bring it back to what it once was or improve on it,” she stated in information provided to the committee. “Selling this property to a contractor, a flipper, or someone with the means to repair it for their own self use would be ideal.”
Among the issues listed as needing attention are; a collapsing retaining wall, stucco siding that needs to be replaced, replacement of several doors, removal of junk and remodeling of the bathrooms.
City officials said two weeks ago that repairing everything on the list would be a requirement of the sale as well as restricting the property from being used for “low rent” housing.