ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved an agreement Wednesday night related to a dispute from the Atlantic Middle School July 2021 Fire.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said during a work session for the Atlantic Board on Wednesday that, the dispute was part of a motion “that was filed with the Atlantic School District’s name on it,” and “The dispute brought out in the motion has been resolved with all parties involved.”
“The Atlantic Community School District is happy to be able to start this school year in our newly reconstructed middle school,” Barber said in a statement at the end of the meeting. “ We appreciate the willingness of our staff, students and parents to be flexible and adaptable and patiently waiting for our return to the middle school. It was a difficult year for many in the community, but in true Trojan fashion, we were very resilient. The district wishes to thank EMC, First Onsite, Premiere, and all subcontractors who made the reconstruction of the middle school a priority for the school and the community. The legal action stemming from the July 2021 fire has been resolved. The district is grateful for all the individuals involved for their hard work and cooperation for bringing this matter to a fair and amicable resolution. Thank you.”
The fire occurred on July 27, 2021 at approximately 12:37 p.m., and Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said when he arrived on the scene, the fire, which included flames up to 20 feet, was contained to the middle of the roof. A rubber roof was being installed at the time of the fire which may have contributed to the cause of the fire.Fire departments from Marne, Lewis and Griswold assisted the Atlantic fire department in extinguishing the blaze.
In January, Special Agent Wayne Brosam from the State Fire Marshal Division said two possible accidental causes were being investigated, and while the fire damage was restricted to the roof, there were other parts of the building that had significant water damage.
“During the initial investigation, direct fire damage was observed and contained to the rooftop area,” he said. “While examining the fire scene, a thick concrete protective barrier was located beneath the roofing material which prevented fire extension into the building. However, extensive water damage did occur throughout the structure causing significant damage to several areas within the building on all levels.”
In January, Barber expected the middle school to be open to use in August, and that month, an open house was held to allow the public to view the changes just before school started.
Barber said one big change was the addition of a classroom in space that used to be administrative offices, and the classrooms have new furniture, carpet, ceiling and ductwork. The auditorium stage was replaced, but nothing else was damaged in the auditorium. Part of the flooring had to be replaced near the science room, but otherwise, those rooms didn’t have any damage. A new security entrance was added at the front door entryway.