ATLANTIC – One company that offered a splash pad proposal to the Atlantic Parks Department will give a presentation on Aug. 9 to the Atlantic Park Board. Board members suggested last month holding a work session to discuss the proposals and inviting company representatives to discuss their proposals in more detail.
