CASS COUNTY – Katie Bateman can’t imagine a life without 4-H, and now that she has been named the Cass County 4-H Youth Coordinator she doesn’t have to.
“I've always had 4-H in my life,” she said. “I've been pulled to 4-H and want to have 4-H in my life.”
Bateman grew up in Atlantic, and participated in 4-H as a child, even being crowned Cass County Fair Princess when she was 16 years old.
“It was a busy fair for me with royal duties, and I was also on the State 4-H Council that year so I was making trips to Madrid (to plan the conference),” she said. “Having that experience to serve on the State Council was huge. (While planning and being in charge of the conference), you kind of lead the other kids around to other workshops, so having that leadership role at such a young age really made me fall in love with helping people, directing people, and organizing programs like that.”
But the end of her 4-H career didn’t mean the end of her involvement in 4-H. Summers were spent as an intern at the Cass County Extension Office, and after college, she spent two years as the Story County 4-H Youth Coordinator. She eventually moved to Cedar Rapids where she volunteered at the Linn County Extension Office so when she returned to Atlantic it was almost inevitable that she would become leader of the Bear Grove Blazers Club.
“When I first moved back, I was volunteering for the Clover Kids Club as leader for Bear Grove Blazers,” she said. “ They got me a few weeks after I moved back. Each step in my life I’ve been volunteering for extension in some form.”
So it was no surprise that she saw the 4-H Youth Coordinator job in Cass County was her dream job. When it became available, she jumped at the chance
“I definitely had to jump at it, and take it,” she said. “It's always been a dream of mine to be back in Atlantic and be in this role.”
While her job in Story County was similar, she missed the connection she has to Atlantic.
“The biggest difference is the connections,” she said. “I know people here. I have connections in the community. Faces are familiar from growing up here. And in Story County, I didn't have that at all.”
Bateman sees what 4-H did for her, and wants other children to be able to reap those benefits too.
“I see the program grow and give back to see those benefits I got,” she said. “I want to see kids getting the same benefits.”