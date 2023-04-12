ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2024 budget, which included cost for projects paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and also approved a compensation resolution for fiscal year 2024.
featured
Adair Supervisors approve FY24 Compensation Resolution, COVID funding
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Boy receives only minor injury in bike versus truck accident
- Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic girls take 2nd at Panther Co-Ed Relays
- Avoca resident found dead in house fire
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic swept by Tri-Center
- Area Police Reports
- Brenden Casey Selected to Hawkeye 10 Character Award Team
- Two juveniles charged following school threat
- PREP GOLF: Atlantic girls wins home triangular
- No Saturday night service at St. Paul's Lutheran
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.