ATLANTIC – It's official – the Trojan Track Invitational will be named in honor of one of Iowa's most successful coaches, starting this coming spring.
The Atlantic School Board voted Wednesday to rename the event the Bruce Henderson Invitational, in honor of the coach who who turned a fledgling girls' track program, which he started in the mid-1970s, into one of the most successful in the state.
School board members first heard the request from community members and former athletes, saying naming the track meet in Henderson's honor would recognize his accomplishments and his overall work for the school’s track program. They noted he was a motivator who was able to make better every athlete he worked with, and who was able to utilize his athletes to get the most out of a team.
Henderson, who has been part of the Atlantic community since 1970, began the girls' track program in 1974 and has since led Atlantic to seven state titles, placed second at state three times, placed third at state three times and placed fourth at state four times.
In his 39 years as head coach, Henderson led Atlantic to 18 regional titles, 22 Hawkeye Ten Conference championships and 203 invitational titles. He continues to volunteer with the program.
The first Henderson Invitational will be Monday, May 2, at the newly-renovated track and soccer facility at the high school. The Trojans are also slated to host the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, also at the high school.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said a ceremony is planned for that evening, with a plaque to recognize Henderson's accomplishments. Medals with his face engraved on him will be handed out at the meet. Mike Jay, longtime Drake Relays and state track announcer, will be on hand to announce the track meet.
SWIMMING CO-OP
In another related athletic issue, the board approved a sharing agreement with Riverside for the boys' swimming program.
Superintendent Steve Barber noted that a few boys have expressed interest in being a part of the program, and they have not shared before with Atlantic. Oakland does not have a pool, and the athletes have participated in other YMCA programs.
Barber told board members the agreement would get the boys team up to 10 members. The agreement would be in addition to other existing sharing agreements.