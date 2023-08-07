Griswold Rescue and Cass EMS have been called to a two vehicle accident in Montgomery County in Grant and near the intersection of 110th Street and Highway 71 at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday, according to scanner traffic. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
Two vehicle accident near Grant
Jennifer Nichols
