ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to amend the 2022 fiscal year budget during its Wednesday meeting.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said there were several changes in the budget, including funds coming in for the sheriff’s office, increasing budgets for detention service and the medical examiner to pay bills, and increasing the engineer’s budget to pay for increased costs.
“There’s a lot of extra cost for rock, diesel, oil, blades (for the engineering department),” Berg said.
She said American Rescue Act funds were also added to the budget to pay for three projects.
Chairman Matt Wedemeyer read what the increases would be approximately for different department’s budgets; $95,000 for the sheriff’s office, $15,000 for the clerk of court, $310,000 for the engineer’s office, $2,500 for the conservation department, $2,000 for DHS and $15,000 for the medical examiner.