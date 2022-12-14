ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday night a contract with Snyder and Associates for $56.000 to do design and specification work for a new playground at Washington Elementary.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the work includes looking at new concepts for the playground to help determine the cost. A new playground at Washington Elementary was discussed during last month’s work session as one of the long term projects district officials may want to do, but estimates of the first concept were in the $700,000 range.
That concept involves large pieces of playground equipment, and the cost of supplies for the project has increased. Part of the equipment includes a safety pad, which Barber said costs $18 per square foot, and a person who is certified in installing the playground is also needed. Barber said that person is needed for liability reasons and for a good warranty on the equipment.
He said in November the $700,000 gave him “sticker shock,” but he said children spend a lot of time playing on the playground equipment.
“Each kid is out there for 30 minutes,” he said in November. “ And we have 500 kids (playing for) 250 hours a day. Multiple that by 175 days-that's a lot of hours,” Barber said.
He said that doesn’t include children from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA using the equipment during the summer or children who used it last year during the Trojan Summer Experience.
The Atlantic Parent-Teacher Organization is willing to help with the project, especially looking for and writing applications for grant funding and helping with fund-raisers.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
