The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Cass Health are now accepting nominations for the 2022 Angel(s) of Christmas. The Angel of Christmas is a tradition in Atlantic recognizing and thanking area residents who symbolize the true meaning of the season. Angels exemplify the true holiday spirit all year long – putting others first, spreading generosity and sharing the holiday spirit with everyone they meet.
Nominations for 2022 Angel of Christmas Now Being Accepted
