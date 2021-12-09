WAYNE, Neb. (Dec. 7, 2021) – Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students in Rice Auditorium at 1:30 on Dec. 17.
A total of 285 degrees will be conferred at the ceremonies by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames.
SCHOLARSHIP HONORS
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. High Honors in the Major – 12 hours of honors courses and completion of a junior/senior honors project. Honors in the Major – 6 hours of honors courses and completion of a junior/senior honors project. Scholar in the Major – completion of a junior/senior honors project.
Summa cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.90 to 4.00
Bethany Marie Anderson of Oakland
Magna cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.80 to 3.89
Emmy Nichole Bousquet of Oakland
Honorable Mention
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.50 to 3.69
Stacie Lynn Anderson of Oakland
Reid Jacob Fuerhoff of Oakland