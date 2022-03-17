ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council approved its 2023 budget Wednesday that calls for no increase in the city’s tax levy rate.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said last month the city’s tax levy would remain at the current $16.56 per $1,000 of valuation while the city is expected to spend $14,176,127 in the coming year, about $517,000 less than the current year. Total revenue is expected to equal $14,866468, an increase from $13,070,645 in the current year.
The city is expected to have an ending balance of just over $8.2 million this year and just over $8.9 million in 2023. Atlantic’s tax rate will be the 13th highest in cities with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, a decrease from the previous year.
But officials say residents should expect an increase in the sanitary sewer utility rates to accommodate the capital improvement needs of the wastewater department.” The last time the rates were raised was in 2013 and the increase would probably start in July.
The budget must be submitted to the State by March 31.