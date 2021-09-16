ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors tabled a request Wednesday to add a link to the county website regarding information on Alzheimer’s disease until they can get more information from the individual who made the request.
Two members received an email from Mea Johnson, from the Alzheimer’s Unit in Adair County, asking if a link to the website could be added.
Auditor Mandy Berg said it wouldn’t be difficult to add a link to the website, but if it was added it could set a precedent that other links could be added as well.
“You’re kind of setting a precedent, but that’s the only caution I would say,” Berg said.
Board member Matt Wedemeyer asked if people who were looking for information on Alzheimer’s would look at the county’s website or were they more likely just to search for it on the internet. It was also unclear if the information would direct people to local resources for the disease. Members wondered if it would be more appropriate on a county public health website.