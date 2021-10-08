CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next week to consider a bond issue to pay for upgrades to the county’s emergency responders radio system that could cost approximately $1.75 million.
The county has been using a VHF system, which Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren described as having big problems with “dead spots” in Atlantic, making it hard for Cass County deputies and Atlantic Police officers to communicate with each other, while the system around the rest of the county is “adequate.”
A board was created in 2007 “with the challenge of creating a more complete system that could be used for better communication and interoperability of first responders and other areas of public service,” according to a letter to the City of Atlantic from Lt. Devin Hogue from the Atlantic Police Department. According to that letter, state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the system in 2016, which went into service last October. Following that move, Cass County officials began discussing moving from the VHF to the statewide radio system in order to guarantee they could communicate with state agencies.
“With approximately 20 miles of interstate running through Cass County and the inevitability that any of our public safety agencies would need communication with the state during a major event lead to preparations to utilize the (statewide) system,” Hogue said in the letter to the city.
Hogue said deputies in Cass County and Atlantic Police Officers tried out the system last year, and discovered communication is “much clearer,” and there was much more “reliable coverage” in the rural areas.
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon and Board Member Steve Green presented the Cass County Board of Supervisors with the latest proposal from Motorola on Tuesday, which would cost approximately $1.75 million for equipment to upgrade to the statewide radio system, which would be placed on Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) water tower on 22nd Street.
However, that amount does not include approximately $100,000 for additional hand held radios and $50,000 for repeaters, which enhance the signal on hand held radios. Kennon said Wednesday that when he was contacting other cities and emergency personnel around Cass County asking for their support for the new system, many said additional hand held radios are a big need for area emergency responders.
Last month, the Cass County Fire Association applied for and received a $353,992 grant for mobile and some handheld radios for Cass County Fire Departments. The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved matching funds of $17,699.62 for the grant. The total cost for the radios is s $371,692, and radios can be purchased between this August and Aug. 23, 2023.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said there have been discussions on whether there will be any additional costs to cities in Cass County with the new system, and he said it could be possible, citing the need for additional equipment. However, he believes American Rescue Act Funds, which are federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments, could be used.