Atlantic — The construction at Cass Health will reach an important milestone on Monday, October 18 – the Main Entrance and Parking Lot A will reopen to patients and visitors after being closed since June. “We are so appreciative of the community’s patience with the construction project, and we are all happy to have the Main Entrance reopened,” said Cass Health Chief Financial Officer Abbey Stangl. The new Registration bays will be open in the atrium, and staff will be ready to assist patients with checking in for their appointments, and the valet service will also shift back to the Main Entrance. “We anticipate that the new portion of the Atlantic Medical Center will open in January, at which time the construction zone will flip-flop, and we’ll be able to begin on the second half of the clinic,” said Stangl. Construction is expected to last through 2022. Beyond the work within Atlantic Medical Center, construction will continue in the gift shop, coffee shop, Specialty Clinic, and cafeteria.

Trending Food Videos