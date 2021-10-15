Atlantic — The construction at Cass Health will reach an important milestone on Monday, October 18 – the Main Entrance and Parking Lot A will reopen to patients and visitors after being closed since June. “We are so appreciative of the community’s patience with the construction project, and we are all happy to have the Main Entrance reopened,” said Cass Health Chief Financial Officer Abbey Stangl. The new Registration bays will be open in the atrium, and staff will be ready to assist patients with checking in for their appointments, and the valet service will also shift back to the Main Entrance. “We anticipate that the new portion of the Atlantic Medical Center will open in January, at which time the construction zone will flip-flop, and we’ll be able to begin on the second half of the clinic,” said Stangl. Construction is expected to last through 2022. Beyond the work within Atlantic Medical Center, construction will continue in the gift shop, coffee shop, Specialty Clinic, and cafeteria.
Cass Health Main Entrance Reopens on Monday
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 39%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:32:06 AM
- Sunset: 06:38:49 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Exira’s Buck Snort Restaurant open for business
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic's fireworks douse Knoxville
- PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Atlantic finishes .500 in Hawkeye Ten
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM rolls by Coon Rapids-Bayard
- PREP FOOTBALL: AHSTW falls on homecoming
- Bireline Named Outstanding Nurse Executive
- Bond for new Audubon fire station to be on Nov. 2 election
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: ACGC 2nd at CAM Invite
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Questers Host State Convention
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.