CASS COUNTY — Representatives from the Cumberland Fire Department met with the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to request $80,000 in in COVID relief funding to pay for new air packs.
Cumberland Fire Chief Jason Rouse told the board that the department currently has 11 air pack, of which nine work and are at least “five generations” behind the most current models.
“Every five years is considered a generation so we’re looking at 20-30 years old,” he told the board.
The oldest air pack tank, dates from 1998 and newest tank dates from 2004. Along with the tanks and the pack, Rouse noted that the regulators also needed replacing to account for higher pressures. The new tanks are made from carbon fiber, rather than steel, making them lighter and more durable, he said.
Like other county departments, Rouse said COVID had hampered the department’s fund-raising efforts, which in any case would only raise enough money for the purchase of one new pack.
The board has previously discussed providing $120,000 in ARPA funding for the Cass County Fire Association to be divided equally among the eight county fire departments to purchase new radios that will be compatible with the county’s system and $65,000 in new equipment for the Anita Fire department. The board formally approved that request Tuesday.
Board members were generally supportive of the request but questioned if it would be wiser to spread the purchase out over several years to avoid all the problem of all the equipment becoming obsolete at the same time.
“Would it be feasible where we could break this into three years,” Board Chairman Steve Baier asked. “I’m just thinking down the road… rather than have 10 all at the same age.”
The board put off a decision until Rouse could gather more information including if the current price would be honored in the future.
“I don’t want you to think at all that there is resistance to this we’re just trying to think of the best possible way to make this work,” he added later.
In a related issue the board formally approved a $50,000 request from the Anita Child Care Center for improvements to the facilities playground area, security cameras, reimbursement for staff training costs.
In May the board approved over $200,000 in ARPA funding for child care facilities in Atlantic, Griswold and Massena but put off a decision on Anita’s request until it could meet with representatives from the group.