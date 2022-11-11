ATLANTIC – Atlantic Motor Supply owner Marty Murdock is carrying on the family tradition.
“My dad had (an automotive parts business) in Nebraska,” he said. “It’s kind of in my blood.”
Murdock first joined the army after high school, and was on active duty for three and a half years, and later moved to Woodbine, his wife’s hometown, when he left the military, to open a repair shop.
He got all his parts at the NAPA store in Missouri Valley, and also thought it would be nice to own a parts business, instead of doing the dirty work of vehicle repair. He asked the owner if he would be interested in selling it, but he already had a buyer.
“He said ‘it’s not for sale. Someone’s going to buy it,’” Murdock told the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors Thursday. However, six months later, things changed.
“(The owner asked) do you want to buy it? It’s still for sale,” Murdock said.
He decided to take the plunge, and not long after purchasing the business, he discovered there were three other NAPA stores for sale in Avoca, Oakland and Neola.
“I thought I knew what I was doing (at the first store and decided to purchase those as well),” he said.
However, it was a bit overwhelming, he said, but the Neola and Avoca stores were smaller, and he was able to purchase a different building in Avoca, and combine those two stores into one.
Murdock didn’t stop there, He purchased stores in Denison, Ida Grove and Glenwood, and was asked about purchasing the store in Atlantic.
He recalled coming to the Atlantic store just after he made the Oakland, Avoca and Neola purchases, and getting to meet former owner Kelly Schlake, who passed away in December of 2020. Schlake showed him around, and he thought, “One day It would be nice to have a store like this.”
That dream came true last June, when Murdock bought the Atlantic store, which he says is, “by far the biggest and nicest building that we have (among all the stores).”
Murdock said he has added more inventory and rearranged some of the different products around the store, but said the biggest focus is providing the best customer services.
“We sell parts, but it’s more of the customer service business we’re in,” he said, “There’s so many places people (can buy stuff), and you’ve got to give them a reason to buy from you.
The only vision I’ve ever had is to be customer service friendly — going the extra mile.”
And that works well with his favorite part of the business- “The customers- we meet so many in seven different markets.”
He jokes that after meeting all the different customers and working in so many different places he knows more about what’s happening in the towns where his businesses are then he does in Woodbine.
When he isn’t working, he spends time with his wife and four children — a junior, a freshman, eighth grade student and fifth grade student.
He said overall business in Atlantic has been good, and he’s just trying to continue Schlake’s tradition of business.
“Business has been good,” he said. “Kelly was doing good. I don’t really have to change anything. I just have to measure up (to him).”