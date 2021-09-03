Officials with the DOT and Kirk Knutsen helped get the road next to the achievement center classified as school zone with a 35 per hour speed limit, according to Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber. Lights will flash on a speed limit sign in the area from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. indicating to use the lower speed limit.
Road near Achievement Center classified as school zone
jeffl
