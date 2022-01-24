ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Chamber will hold its annual dinner on Jan. 29 to highlight and celebrate the last two years in Atlantic.
Since the dinner wasn’t held last year, Atlantic Chamber Programs Director Kelsey Beschorner said members will highlight the successes from the last two years and look toward the future.
“We’re going to be highlighting the last two years, and giving a vision for what we have for 2022,” Beschorner said. “We have a lot of great things to celebrate (including) a lot of ribbon cuttings.”
The Distinguished Service Award will be presented. and it goes to an individual, business or organization who has made the community a better place to live. They have rendered special services for the benefit of the community and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the betterment of the community through their involvement in business, civic and social service organizations.
Last year, the award was given to Cass County Public Health for their unwavering leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Annual Dinner is always a favorite for the Chamber,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, look forward to what we will accomplish and most of all, highlight all of our members and volunteers that have invested their time and money back into our organization and our community.”
The dinner will be held at The Venue with a social hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the meal at 6:30 p.m.