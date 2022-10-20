Marne and Atlantic Firefighters called to a small grass fire about 1/4 west and north of 58096 Chicago Road at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to scanner traffic. 

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

