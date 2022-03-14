CASS COUNTY - District 2 Cass County Supervisor Mark O’Brien announced that he will be seeking reelection to a second term.
“As a lifelong resident of Cass County, I feel I have been and will continue to be a respected voice for my fellow constituents due to the years of knowledge and experience I have attained on both a professional and personal level,” he said.
O’Brien said he intends to focus on keeping spending in check and creating “smart budgeting for continued county growth, improvement and progress. I believe an open-door policy is key and invite the voters who re-elect me to have their voices heard.”
O’Brien is the owner of Iron Specialties in Atlantic, a construction company specializing in metal buildings. He is married and has three sons. He has served on various boards and committees and a member of the board serves on the Cass County Board of Health, County Environmental Control Agency (Landfill), Joint E911 Service Board , Local Emergency Management Commission, Emergency Planning Committee (Alternate), Public Safety Communications Commission Courthouse Committee,Healthy Cass County and the Southlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery Committee.
“As a contractor, I have had the opportunity to offer guidance and assist several other county and economic boards in and around Iowa through various construction projects. My additional entrepreneurial endeavors with property investments, farming and news business developments further the level of diversity of my experiences, all of which I believe will bring positive things to the table for Cass County in the capacities of both planning and budgeting.”
The primary election will be held on June 7.