ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park June 16 will offer all sorts of activities and delicious food. This Thursday, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA will be at the park with two bounce houses for kids and adult- sized tricycles for teens and adults. But the YMCA won’t be the only organization offering bicycling fun at the farmers market.
The Atlantic Elks will be hosting a Bike Rodeo for kids at Produce in the Park June 16. The bike rodeo will offer kids the chance to participate in bike obstacle courses and win small prizes. Kids are encouraged to bring their bikes, trikes, and helmets to the park. Don’t have a bike? The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department will be at Produce in the Park with a few rental bikes and helmets for kids to use for free (not to mention lots of fun yard games for both kids and adults). Lastly, Nishna Valley Trails will be at the market sharing Cass County trails maps and other information on biking in Cass County.
In addition to the bike activities, yard games, and bounce houses, this week visitors to Produce in the Park will enjoy Hungry Spartan Pizza food truck and lots of rhubarb. The Guest Chef will be offering free taste tests of fresh rhubarb and rhubarb cobbler, and vendors will be selling rhubarb jams, pastries, crisps, and more.
Other products expected at the June 16 market include popcorn and lemonade, early season produce such as green onions, asparagus, spinach, and other greens, lots of local meats (beef, pork, and lamb), farm-fresh eggs, honey, soaps, candles, jewelry, wood crafts, greeting cards, and plants for your home garden.
Sarah Selders will also perform free live music, and Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services is the self care summer organization. There will be a free drawing for one dozen farm-fresh eggs from Brun Ko Farm, Sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council)
The event is held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Atlantic City Park, located at 10 W. 7th Street.
Payment methods accepted: All vendors accept cash. Many accept credit card and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors both accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce).
Produce in the Park June 2022 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass County Tourism, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deter Motor Co.
