New garden plots being installed in Mollett Park

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The containers for the garden plots were being delivered to Mollett this week.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Park staff is in the process of putting new raised garden plots into Mollett Park, which will be available for individuals to lease, starting May 1.

