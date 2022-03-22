FONTANELLE – One of Beth Baudler’s first agricultural-related memories was seeing a black baldy cow with her calf.
“The first memory I have of cattle (was my maternal grandparents) had a really cool old basement in their barn, and I remember walking down the steps to that basement. And there was a baldy cow that had this beautiful baldy baby. I would have been two or three years old,” the rural Fontanelle resident said.
She continues the multi-generation tradition of working in the ag industry along with her fiance, Jason Christensen. They raise cattle, sheep and goats.
Baudler remembers her paternal grandfather being an every type of animal lover, and raising everything from chickens, rabbits, milk cows, pigs and stock cows. In fact, he was a big reason that she and Christensen started raising goats.
“In the later years, we bought goats together,” she said. “Of all the species (we have), they have the most personality.”
It was also a way to “honor” her grandmother, who never really liked the goats.
“Grandma was never fond of the goats,” Baudler said. “One of the original goats that Grandpa Louis and I bought together was named Betty after my grandma. He had a cow that had a white splotch on her side, and he named her Betty. Then, we had this black goat with a similar white marking, so he said we had to name her Betty as well. It became a family joke, as Grandma was not fond of goats running around the yard or hearing how “she” was out. In the end, this Betty goat had a set of triplet goats on my grandma’s actual birthday. We call them Betty two, four and five because I missed tagged them.”
But long before raising goats with her grandfather, Baudler recalls being excited to go out with her dad to see if there were new baby calves in the field, and also being scared when her dad went out to check the baby pigs and their mother sows.
“The big thing I really remember is we farrowed out in a pasture,” she said. “The sows were mean. (My dad would pull the baby pigs), and she’d get up and be really upset. Or he was clipping needle teeth, and he would lock himself in the hut to do that. And the sow would circle around the hut with me on top.”
The Adair County Fair brought other emotions. Beth mostly wanted to attend each and every day, being around people and animals. There was also great fun in getting to exhibit a project, even before she was actually in 4-H.
“In Adair County, if you went to the Extension summer camps, you had the opportunity to exhibit in the 4-H Building,” she explained. “I’d always make sure I went to one summer camp at least, so I could take an exhibit to the fair. I would have been a fifth grader (and) that year, I drew the life cycle of the corn plant. It was really neat because that exhibit actually got to go to the state fair in the Ag and Natural Resources division.”
That same year, the family also exhibited the “Big Boar” named Goliath at the state fair, which Baudler said meant feeding him and hosing him down daily with water in the summer heat.
“He was quite the pet,” she said.
It was after that when her mother wondered why Baudler and her siblings weren’t in 4-H.
“The following year, I remember my mom distinctly – she looked at dad and said, ‘the kids are already doing 4-H-type activities anyway, I don’t know why we don’t let them be in 4-H.’”
Her first official exhibit was a bucket/bottle calf named Bullwinkle.
She also remembers Deb Hall encouraging her to participate in 4-H programs like State 4-H Round Up.
“The first time I went to 4-H Round Up, they let us ultrasound a heifer,” she said. “I remember being so excited, because I’d never done anything like that before. At the time, we weren’t utilizing those technologies in our herd. Actually being able to experience those hands-on things, it really motivated me to want to do more with livestock especially.”
Another program was the National 4-H Conference, which was held in Washington D.C.; this helped Baudler garner new skills from learning what it was like to fly on a plane to talking to legislators about her ag experiences.
“I just remember (Hall) saying to me ‘You have the skills. You can do this. There are going to be legislators that you’re going to talk to- what can you tell them about your story that will be impactful to what they’re doing?”
Hall also helped Baudler apply for scholarships and ultimately to attend Iowa State University to study animal science.
“She didn’t have to do it, but it made a huge impact and I know she did it for a lot of kids too.”
During college, Baudler worked as an intern at Iowa Gold, doing ethanol co-product sales, cattle nutrition work and ration balancing. That work continued after college. Recently, the company was purchased by Balance4ward. Now, she works for Balance4ward’s New Balance Commodities’ division, doing the same thing.
The job fits well with raising livestock, as all animals have nutritional needs that she can provide. While she started with stock cows, she had work mentors who pushed her to utilize small pasture pieces around the family farm that normally sat empty. So she decided to start raising sheep.
That worked perfectly with Christensen, who raised sheep with his parents growing up.
“My dad always had ewes, but his job with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) required him to do a lot of traveling,” he said, “(My siblings and I) helped with chores and assisted with lambing. That’s where I really developed a passion for caring for animals. Despite the cold temperatures, I just love going out to the lambing barn and checking on the ewes and new baby lambs. There is a certain peace, a true appreciation of mother nature that comes with the arrival of new life on the farm.”
Both like the aspect of showing the next generation what it’s like being part of the ag industry, and Baudler likes how customers have grown into life long friends.
“Jason and I work with a group of kids who have show lambs (and I) have had the opportunity to see customers’ kids grow up over 10 years now,” Baudler said. “It’s been really cool to see these kids mature and watch the passion for agriculture grow in other people.”