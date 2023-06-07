brenna bird

Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird touts the Billion Pill Pledge as an effective part of the state’s crusade against the opioid crisis.

 Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined multiple lawsuits against the Biden administration in June as Republicans criticize the president’s approach to issues like fentanyl and climate change.

