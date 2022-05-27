ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using up to $16,000 in American Rescue Act Funds to help with repairs for the Neighborhood Center in Greenfield.
The center is part of the Matura Action Corporation, which serves Adair, Madison, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor and Union counties and provides services for low income families ranging from help with utilities, rent and clothing. Officials said last year they served 738 individuals who came for multiple visits.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the repairs include updating the bathroom to make it ADA Compliant, updating the flooring and work on the heating and cooling system.
“Matura will pay half for these improvements and the county will pay for half with ARPA funds,” Berg said.
In other news, Jotham Arber, Public Health Director, who works with Adair, Audubon, Guthrie and Cass Counties, told the board the county has 19 scheduled tests for septic systems. He said state officials were offering grant funds to help pay for septic systems and the test in unincorporated areas, and the test is needed before the system can be installed. Later this year, the grants will be available for any individual no matter where the property is located.
Arber also encouraged individuals to do radon or water tests on new property they were acquiring, and would leave five free radon test kits at the auditor’s office to hand out. He said people can purchase the tests for $10, but wanted to leave free test kits in each county if residents were looking for one.
As far as testing water, Arber said public health officials can do the tests or they can direct individuals to places online to purchase test kits.