Cass Supervisors tackling unusable vehicle issue

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will discuss during its July 11 meeting if zoning can be a tool to help with property owners who have an excessive amount of unusable or unsafe vehicles on their property.
Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon said he and board members have received questions about vehicles, and if the county had a plan to deal with them.
“I received some questions from folks about having a lot of junk cars on a handful of properties in the county, and if there’s a strategy that we have to deal with that,” he said.
The county does have an ordinance that describes what a junkyard is related to residents who do not operate a salvage yard as a business- which is described as area of 200 square feet or more and can have six or more inoperable or unsafe vehicles on it or used parts or materials from vehicles that would equal two or more vehicles.
Kennon said the board would discuss if the zoning administrator can create a notification for the property owner on what action they should take and how much time they have to do it. He said the board would have the final decision on sending any notification as the zoning board only makes recommendations.
He said this is the first step in the discussion, and wasn’t sure if the board would make a decision on July 11 or if more discussion would be needed.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m., and be held in the boardroom at the Cass County Courthouse. It can also be viewed online at the following link- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2899195216?pwd=R0hSa2FOOTh0NUdra1ZSdVhVW HpMUT09