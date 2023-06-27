ATLANTIC – The summer is flying by. It's already the last Produce in the Park in the month of June and there have been five! This week at Produce in the Park- which is held at the Atlantic City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. - there will be live music from the dynamic Sara Selders, two food trucks, and over 20 vendors, serving up produce, meat, plants, crafts, baked goes, and community organizations. There will also be a guest chef demonstrating how to use some of the locally grown produce in your very own kitchen.
We are excited for our two food trucks this week. Hungry Spartan Pizza will join us from Exira. Check out their Facebook page to see what their recent specials have been. You will also be able to enjoy tasty bites on the go from The Little Green Trailer (LGT) of Creston. LGT offers menu items from BBQ to Tropical Sno, perfect treats for that summer heat.
Vendors for June 29: Aubreys Bows, Bridgewter Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Cakes, Cookies and Confections LLC, Cass County Cats, Donna's Jewelry, Frosting, Inc., Harrisdale Farmstead, Imagine Garden Gifts, Insights of Iowa, Johnna Joy Designs, Kringelman, Neighborhood Bakehouse, Noble Provisions, Oak Hill Honey, Piper's Brae, Sue's Country Garden, Ter-Bear Honey, the 11th acre and more.
There will be kids activities and yard games, Mary Anstey will be the guest chef, and organizations at the event will include Art in the Park and Master Gardeners.
All vendors accept cash, and many accept credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps). All fresh produce vendors accept and distribute Double Up Food Bucks (coupons give for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.)
A special thanks for our sponsors: United Church of Christ, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Cass Health, First Whitney Bank and Trust, City of Atlantic, Parks and Recreation Department, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. Please support them as they supprt 2023 Produce in the Park.
For updates and information on Produce in the park or how to support or sign up to participate, visit the Produce in the Park www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Your may also follow Produce in the park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheoarkatlanticia/)