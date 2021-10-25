For those who want to vote early for the Nov. 2 election, the last day to do so is Nov. 1 at the Cass County Auditor’s office.
For those who will be voting on election day, following are the voting locations: Precinct 1 for City of Atlantic 1st Ward, 2nd Ward and 3rd Ward- Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) – main entrance; Precinct 2 for City of Atlantic 4th Ward and 5th Ward- Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) -south entrance;
Precinct 3 for City of Anita / Grant Township and Lincoln Township- Anita Community Center (805 Main St, Anita); Precinct 4 for City of Cumberland / Edna Township and Union Township- Cumberland Community Building (200 W 2nd St, Cumberland)
Precinct 5 for City of Griswold / Noble Township and Pleasant Township- Griswold Community Building (601 2nd St, Griswold); Precinct 6 for City of Lewis / Bear Grove Township and Cass Township — Lewis Community Center (400 W Main St, Lewis)
Precinct 7 for City of Marne / Brighton Township, Grove Township, Pymosa Township and Washington Township — Cass County Community Center (805 W 10th St, Atlantic) — main entrance; Precinct 8 for City of Massena / Massena Township and Victoria Township-Massena Public Library (122 Main St, Massena); and Precinct 9 for City of Wiota / Benton Township and Franklin Township- Wiota City Hall (311 Center St, Wiota)
For more information on early voting or voting on election day, contact the Cass County Auditor’s office at 712-243-4570.