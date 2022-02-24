ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) is considering working with a marketing firm to help promote the community, including through online sources.
Chairman Alexsis Fleener suggested Thursday during a CPC work session using CPC funds to pay a company named locable, which created software to help customers, including chambers, city and non-profits, to create a cohesive marketing plan which puts all customer information all in one place.
Fleener said the way promotion is done these days has changed, and it’s very important to have an online presence, and she said members of the CPC aren’t full time marketers so working with one could help promote the city, which is the CPC’s mission.
“I think this could really help the CPC’s mission,” Fleener said.
Atlantic Chamber Director Bailey Smith late Thursday afternoon said the founder and CEO Brian Ostrovsky has agreed to meet with the group next Thursday to explain more in depth what the company provides, but a video Fleener showed during the meeting had Ostrovsky explaining that the software would be able to take any information from one web site- like a
calendar listing- and automatically put it on other web sites.
As far as cost, the basic service was said to be $129 a month, but it’s unclear if there are any costs when customers sign up to work with the company.