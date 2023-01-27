ISU Extension Logo

AMES, Iowa – Annie’s Project and Annie’s-inspired farm business management courses will be offered in several locations across the state this winter. The Women in Ag Program at Iowa State University, part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is offering nine Annie’s Project courses beginning Jan. 10, and five other Annie’s-inspired courses beginning Jan. 4. Courses are three to six sessions long, and include a $75 registration fee, which covers meals and learning materials.

Trending Food Videos