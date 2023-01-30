Cadets and senior members of Civil Air Patrols Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron attended the annual Legislative Day Event on January 17. Legislative Day is an event where cadets and senior members meet with the State Legislators to share the impact Civil Air Patrol is having in their communities. The cadets benefitted from this opportunity also. Cadet Lily Johnson stated, “I think that speaking with people higher up and talking about our program was a good experience… The best part was being able to talk with different legislators about how much it took to get where they are in life and [that they are] willing to support us.”
Cadets attend Legislative Day
Jeff
