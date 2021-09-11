ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Animal Shelter will be temporarily closed as construction on the addition to the building starts on Monday.
Atlantic Shelter Director Kris Erickson said animal control will still operate, but it will be on a limited scale since the area the construction is in includes the shelter office. She said people will not be able to drop off animals, but she is currently working on a foster program for the animals currently at the shelter.
“Right now, I’ve actually got quite a few animals,” she said. “ I’m working on a foster program to get animals to stay (outside of the shelter during construction) until we reopen.”
In April, the City Council approved a $180,300 bid from Henningsen Construction to construct a 26 x 30 foot addition on the east side of the building and allow a separate space for cats cages, away from the dogs, along with storage, office space, an exam and grooming table, a restroom, a more efficient water heater and adoption room.
Most of the funding would come from the city’s Animal Control Gift Fund, which includes a $135,000 donation from the Lorene Eppelsheimer estate.
Erickson said staff will still be available if a pet is picked up, and the owner wants to claim it. That will have to be done by appointment, and she said people can still call the shelter number-712-243-2287- if they have questions.