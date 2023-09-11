Two food trucks, music by Jenna Nau and Bounce Houses at Produce in the Park

This week, local musician Jenna Nau will be providing live music and two food trucks, Zemog’s and Zipp’s Pizza, will be on site for Produce in the park from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Atlantic City Park. Numerous vendors will be in attendance offering a variety of products including baked goods, produce, sweet treats and crafts.
This week you can look forward to the following vendors: Atlas Atlantic Cinema: gourmet popcorn; Aubrey’s Bows: assortment of bows including new fall bow collections;Bridgewater Farms: wide assortment of produce including sweet potatoes; Brun Ko Farms: honey, radishes, peppers, sweet snacking peppers, 5, 10 and 20 pound boxes of heirloom slicing tomatoes, onions, garlic and jalapenos; Cake’s, Cookies & Confections: assorted pastries & desserts; CJ Treats: baked goods and candles, soaps, body scrubs and oil diffusers; CK3 Farms: wide assortment of produce including watermelon; Frosting, Inc.: assortment of gourmet cupcakes including apple cider and pumpkin flavor; Harrisdale Farmstead: assortment of produce including grapes
Holaday Baking Company: assortment of baked goods and concession items; Imagine Garden Gifts: unique garden gifts including antique, vintage, and repurposed planters; Kringleman: assorted Danish pastries; Neighborhood Bakehouse: sourdough, baguettes, sandwich bread and mini chocolate baguettes; Noble Provisions: homegrown ribeyes, beef snacks (jerky, summer sausage, beef sticks), beef brats, patties, pork brats, Italian sausage, and ground pork; Piper’s Brae: aronia berries, aronia jam and eggs; Sue’s Country Garden: assortment of plants, produce, baked goods ad jams/jellies; Ter-Bear Honey: home raised raw packaged honey; The 11th Acre: wide assortment of produce, baked goods, cottage foods and crafts; and Windy Hill Compost
Our featured kids activity will be bounce houses and yard games. Zion Recovery, our September sponsor, will have numerous agencies at the park as well as activities for kids to enjoy.
All vendors accept cash, with many accepting credit cards and Venmo. All qualifying food vendors accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps) with all fresh produce vendors accepting Double Up Food Bucks–coupons given for SNAP/EBT purchases of fresh produce.
For updates and information on Produce in the Park or how to sign up to participate, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. ‘Like’ or ‘follow’ Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/).
Produce in the Park is sponsored by: First Whitney Bank & Trust, Cass Health, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Gregg Young of Atlantic, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Atlantic.