While Easter is just days away, volunteers have been helping members of Atlantic Rising fill plastic eggs with treats for the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt in Atlantic. It will be held in the Atlantic City Park, and start at 10:30 a.m. There will be prizes given away, free beverages provided by Atlantic Bottling and free hot dogs provided by Hy-Vee. Multiple groups from Partnership for Progress and Trivium Life Service help fill the eggs.
There are also Easter Egg Hunts in surrounding towns, including two additional hunts not mentioned in a previous story. The Massena Chamber of Commerce will hold an Easter Treasure Hunt today at 10 a.m. for children from age 0 to fifth grade. Those attending should bring their own basket and meet at the Legion Hall. The Anita Town and Country group will host their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at CAM High School and the Victory Park area for ages 0 to fifth grade. Check out the group’s Facebook page for more information about the hunt and where different age groups will hunt for eggs.