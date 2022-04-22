ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to support a plan to repair nine different building facades on Chestnut Street that will be paid for with through aCommunity Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Covid Recovery (CV) program funds.
Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener, told the council that agency planned to apply for a $900,000 grant for work on the buildings in the 200-210 block of Chestnut. The property is owned by K & C Steffens, LLC, who will provide a local match.
The work will include repairing or replacing elements of the fronts of the buildings which could include brick repainting, windows, doors, painting, awnings, storefront work.
Fleener said that city will have no financial participation in the grant, but act as a pass through agency. She also added that the total amount of the grant could change depending on the view of state officials reviewing the application.
“This is going to be a very large project,” she said adding that the cost for each of the nine facades is estimated at $100,000 each. But she noted the number of facades actually approved could change.
Fleener noted that project will the project will benefit the community because “it will affect how the community looks and eliminate slum and blight.”
The construction will take approximately 10 months to complete and must be closed out by June 2023. The deadline for the application of April 30, 2022.