Cass Health donates $5,000 to Splash Pad Committee

ATLANTIC – Staff at Cass Health recently donated $5,000 to the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee, and said having a splash pad helps increase physical fitness, increases participation in outdoor recreation and increases community engagement.
“Cass Health is committed to actively contributing to our community health improvement needs,” said Cass Health Chief Human Resources Officer Kolton Hewlett. “One of the primary goals of the most recent community health needs assessment was to increase physical fitness and outdoor recreation. The splash pad fully aligns with our efforts and desires to promote physical activity while also increasing community engagement, which is a vital part of mental health and well being- another key goal of the assessment. While on the surface, it seems like just a playground - it’s much more than that. This is a spot for families to engage in play, to be outdoors, and to spend time with neighbors and friends, while making new connections that ultimately improve the community’s safety, well being and future.
There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
Committee members will also be offering tickets for a 50/50 raffle during the AHS Smackdown Golf Tournament at both the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course on Aug. 19. The cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for “an arm stretch of tickets,” according to committee member Ali Pieken. Individuals must be present to win, and winners will be announced around the same time as the winners of the golf tournament are announced. Proceeds will go to the splash pad project.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.