AHS celebrates homecoming with "Around the World" Theme

Staff and students in Atlantic will celebrate their homecoming this week with the theme “Around the World.”
The daily dress up days during the celebration, include today’s (A)Merica Monday. Tuesday will be Tacky Tourist, and Wednesday will be Western Wednesday. Thursday’s day is Travel Day, and students should wear their pajamas. Friday’s day is Coming Home, and students should wear clothing showing their Trojan Spirit.
Students will participate in dodgeball on Tuesday and Thursday, and each class will make a parade float, which will be judged Wednesday evening.
Voting for Homecoming King and Queen will be held on Wednesday after royalty introductions. Queen candidates are Ava Bruckner, Chaylei Carey, Addison DeArment, Reagan Leonard, Aspen Niklasen, Addison Schmitt, Malena Woodward. King candidates are Lee Houser, Garrett McLaren, Tyler Molina, Gannon O’Hara, Ethan Sturm, Kadin Stutzman and Julian Tribolet.
Coronation will be held on Friday at 12:13 p.m. at the high school, followed by the pep rally. The parade will start at 2:30 p.m., and any organizations, businesses or individuals who want to participate in the parade should get a parade form at atlanticiaschools.org. Forms should be returned to the school by Thursday, and line up for the general public will be on Linn Street in the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot. School officials recommend lining up at 1:45 p.m. to give traffic from Schuler Elementary time to leave before the parade. Those who have questions about the parade can call the high school at 243-5358.
The Spirit Stick will be awarded during half time of the football game on Friday. The Trojans will take on the Knoxville Panthers at 7 p.m. at the Trojan Bowl.
The homecoming dance on Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m., will wrap up the homecoming celebration.