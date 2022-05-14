About 4 months ago in a bout of over-confidence, I challenged my family to check our phones to see how much time on average we each spend on them each day. I am sure Android phones do this also, but iPhones will send you an alert each Sunday, showing you how your phone usage compared to the week prior. You can go into this setting even further and see how many hours you spend per day, broken down by specific apps.
As we were discussing, I realized that even though so much of my job happens on my phone, I’m spending plenty of hours doing non-work things as well.
iPhone will let you set limits and parameters on how many minutes or hours each day you want to spend on certain apps. So, in an effort to really dial back, I set my limits to an hour each day, on the apps I spend the most time on.
This plan of setting reminders or limiting my phone tie, is like the many times I’ve set my alarm to get up early to work out, or put sticky notes on my bathroom mirror to remind myself to do x,y,z. Because in the end, none of these systems work, if I don’t.
Over the last 4 months, there have been 3 days that I’ve held true to the time limit I set up for myself on the use of my phone. Because, of course, there is the option to hit ‘ignore’, when the reminder pops up that you’ve hit your limit for the day. And someday’s, when I cannot sleep - by 5:00am, I’m at my 1hr of usage…. I mean, what would I do the rest of the day?!
Although my self control in using my phone or even abiding by the time limits I set for myself, hasn’t proven very successful, it has shown me some truths about what I think rings true for so many things in our life. And it’s nothing profound or miraculous. But it does cut through the core of our excuses.
Nothing changes unless we change. Unless we want it to change and then take the steps to do so. I could set all the limits and programs and plans in place, but they aren’t going to do the heart change that I’m asking myself to do. Only I can do that. And there lies the true root of all that’s stopping us from being who we want to be. It’s us. We are stopping us.
Over the last 4 months, I've realized that maybe the changes I want to see in myself don’t need to happen overnight. I heard someone last week say, they are working on their July 1st self. They have set a list of goals or tasks or attributes or all of the above, of who they want to be when they wake up on July 1st. I absolutely love this mindset. For a type A, all or nothing, kind of person, it’s easy for me to want to be the July 1st version of myself, last night. But it doesn’t work that way. And none of it works unless I do.
So, who do you want to be on July 1st? Or August 15th? Or December 31st of this year? What can you do, little by little each day, to get you closer to that person? I’m working on my list. Do you want to also?
We can do this, in fact only we can do this. What are we waiting for? Our July 1st self is waiting and they are worth it!!
Until Next Week,
Malloryan