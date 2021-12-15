CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved two loan notes Tuesday- $1 million from Rolling Hills Bank and $1 million from First Whitney Bank — to upgrade the county’s radio system.
At the end of October, the board approved a resolution for a $2 million bond to pay for the upgrade of the county’s radio system switching from the current VHF system to a statewide radio system.
Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren described having problems with “dead spots” with the current system in Atlantic, making it hard for Cass County deputies and Atlantic Police officers to communicate with each other.
In 2007, a state board was created “with the challenge of creating a more complete system that could be used for better communication and interoperability of first responders and other areas of public service,” according to Atlantic police officer Lt. Devin Hogue. According to Hogue, state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the new statewide system in 2016, which went into service last year.
In October, law enforcement, members of the Cass County Fire Association and a dispatcher spoke in favor of the bond to update the equipment because they felt it would offer better communication.
“From the association and from most of the fire departments and EMS departments in the county, we really hope you guys consider this really heavily, and help support us in our communication efforts,” Association President JC Wyman said.