CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will consider an economic development policy for commercial or industrial startups in the county after resident Kim Comes inquired about it. Comes and husband Drew are in the process of building an event venue between Atlantic and Wiota. It will include everything from a main event space with a brick fireplace to a patio, full bar and lounge, full catering kitchen, groom suite, bridal suite and other items like china, flatware, linens, tables and chairs. They hope to be open sometime next year.
Chairman Steve Baier said the county doesn’t have any policy, but he said he though “most of the towns (in Cass County) have some sort of abatement program for economic development and economic activity,” so members want to see what other counties do in this situation and see if they want to create a policy. The board will then consider the issue during its Dec. 7 meeting.