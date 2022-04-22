Ribbon Cutting at new Edward Jones location

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors welcomed financial advisor Kyler Morgan and Kristy Pitts, senior branch office administrator, at a new Edward Jones location, 508 Poplar Street in Atlantic on Thursday morning.
Morgan is originally from the Carson area, and had planned to work in elementary education. However, he graduated in the middle of a school year, and didn’t have any teaching opportunities. But he found an opportunity with Edward Jones.
“I got a call from Edward Jones in the Des Moines area,” Morgan said. “(And the person said) ‘I think I’ve got an opportunity. I think this really fits you. I’d think you’d be really good at it. But you’re going to have to make a transition down to St. Louis (to work) if you want to do it.’ So it was kind of one of those, do I go? do I not? How’s that going to work? My wife and kids moved in with her parents. I moved to St. Louis. Made the trip back every weekend. Then I had an opportunity to move to Council Bluffs (and work for Edwards Jones there).”
Pitts is from Harlan, and her plan was to become a paralegal.
“I went to school to be a paralegal and could not find a job to be a paralegal without having two years as a paralegal,” she said. “And then I was over qualified as secretary.”
A friend was working with Edward Jones, and suggested Pitts try it, and she was hired back in 2002 in Council Bluffs.
The two started working together after the financial advisor she had been with retired, and they made the move to Atlantic as financial advisor Brian Farely is in the process of retiring after 30 years. Morgan and Pitts worked in Farley’s office starting last June, and got a new location remodeled and ready to move into last November.
They don’t have a specific territory for customers, saying they can be as far away as Hawaii or Japan and as close as Council Bluffs. They offer help with investments, insurance and 401ks, and are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call them at 712-254-7647.