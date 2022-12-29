CASS COUNTY – The City of Atlantic, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Cass County Extension received nearly $14,000 in grant funds from Wellmark Foundation’s Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant fund program to be used for the Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion.
Atlantic receives nearly $14,000 Wellmark Foundation Grant
