Atlantic receives nearly $14,000 Wellmark Foundation Grant

(photos contributed)

LaVon Eblen (left) make fresh salsa for a community demonstration while Cathy Booth (right) look on in front of the raised garden bed at Mollett Park earlier this fall. Both women are Cass County Master Gardeners and involved with Grow Another Row.

 (photo contributed)

CASS COUNTY – The City of Atlantic, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Cass County Extension received nearly $14,000 in grant funds from Wellmark Foundation’s Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant fund program to be used for the Mollett Park Community Garden Expansion.

Tags

Trending Food Videos