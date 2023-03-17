GRISWOLD – An Iowa DOT project- in which sidewalks adjacent to Highway 48 and Highway 92 will be made ADA compliant- is expected to start next year, and officials will be at the Griswold Community Building on April 11 to discuss the project.
DOT sidewalk project in Griswold expected to start next year
